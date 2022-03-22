Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 4,257 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 534,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,107,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,478,000 after buying an additional 457,950 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.