Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 225,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

