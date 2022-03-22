Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,316 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern comprises approximately 1.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

