Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,952 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,993,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

