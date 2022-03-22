Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 7,396 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 796,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.