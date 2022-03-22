Lightning Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $178,410.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.38 million and $178,410.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.14 or 0.00280964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000961 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

