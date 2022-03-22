Lightning (LIGHT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.48 Million

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Lightning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Lightning has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $26,939.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00036476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00107162 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

