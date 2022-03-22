Linker Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Linker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Walt Disney comprises about 2.6% of Linker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $2,792,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $4,317,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 170,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.67. The company has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

