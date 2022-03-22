Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) versus Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Head to Head Contrast

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lion Group and Freedom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $10.23 million 5.05 -$3.35 million N/A N/A Freedom $352.55 million 10.28 $142.29 million $6.07 10.03

Freedom has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lion Group and Freedom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A Freedom 50.76% 82.57% 15.44%

Risk and Volatility

Lion Group has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Freedom beats Lion Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

Freedom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

