LiqTech International (LIQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 20,000 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton acquired 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $77,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 63,974 shares of company stock valued at $346,293 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in LiqTech International by 2,451.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the period. 55.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

