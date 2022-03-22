Litecoin Plus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $81,047.66 and $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,950.74 or 0.99723940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00066927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022338 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002078 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00015405 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.