LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LVOX. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

LiveVox stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,026,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in LiveVox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its stake in LiveVox by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

