Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, reaching $436.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.37. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

