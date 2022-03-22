Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 18,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,264. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

