Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.03. 8,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

