Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.61 Million in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,935. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $131.51.

