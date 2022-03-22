Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after purchasing an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 98,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

