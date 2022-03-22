Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USHY traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $38.53. 2,585,712 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60.

