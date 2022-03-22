Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 86,667 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.23. The stock had a trading volume of 61,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,385. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.10 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.35.

