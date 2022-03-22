Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 86,667 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Shares of VYM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.23. The stock had a trading volume of 61,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,385. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.10 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.35.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.