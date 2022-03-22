Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
LFT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Lument Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.35.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.
About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
