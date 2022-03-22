Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lument Finance Trust Inc. is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA and is a national brand in commercial real estate finance. The company delivers capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It also offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking and investment management solutions. Lument Finance Trust Inc., formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

LFT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Lument Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of LFT opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $70.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lument Finance Trust (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lument Finance Trust (LFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.