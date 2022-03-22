Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAZR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,901,008.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,500 and sold 463,105 shares valued at $6,594,392. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 946.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 140.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,555. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

