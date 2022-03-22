LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €746.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €746.00 ($819.78) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MC. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($923.08) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €787.00 ($864.84) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($824.18) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($879.12) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €770.36 ($846.55).

Shares of MC opened at €633.20 ($695.82) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($286.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €664.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €675.36.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

