Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $321.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8,884.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

