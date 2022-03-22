Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 151.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MRNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

