Mark Wahlberg Sells 65,236 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F45 Training alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00.

Shares of NYSE FXLV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 528,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.