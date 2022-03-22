Mark Wahlberg Sells 65,236 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00.
Shares of NYSE FXLV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 528,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in F45 Training in the third quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
