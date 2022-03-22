Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $179.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.36.

Several research firms recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average is $158.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,622 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

