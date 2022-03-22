Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

