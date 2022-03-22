Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $685.47 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $484.54 and a one year high of $710.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $664.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

