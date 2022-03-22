Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.23 and a 200-day moving average of $204.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

