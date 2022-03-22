MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). MasTec posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasTec.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.95. 1,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67. MasTec has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. American Trust purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,038,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

