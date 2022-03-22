Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)
