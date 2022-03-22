Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0007 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $387,104.90 and approximately $80,787.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.44 or 0.07049371 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00100036 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.