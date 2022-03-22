Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:MIG3)

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
MIG3 opened at GBX 58 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £53.45 million and a PE ratio of 6.94. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a 12 month low of GBX 43 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 60 ($0.79). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.11.
In other Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 news, insider William Robert (Bill) Nixon purchased 159,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £100,719.36 ($132,595.26).
Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.
See Also
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.