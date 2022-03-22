MAX Exchange Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,838.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $40,838.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,761.55 or 0.99664973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00066386 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00298444 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00137208 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.09 or 0.00275228 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005452 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00029694 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

