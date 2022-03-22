Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $209,343.40

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $209,343.40 and $4.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,604.76 or 1.00041710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00066357 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00301197 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00137401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00274155 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005249 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001256 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00030085 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

