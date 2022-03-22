Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Maxim Group currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USIO. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Usio stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36. Usio has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 million, a PE ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 222,235 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Usio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

