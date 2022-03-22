Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Maxim Group currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USIO. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Usio stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36. Usio has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 million, a PE ratio of -176.50 and a beta of 1.67.
Usio Company Profile (Get Rating)
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
