mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) and FlexiInternational Software (OTCMKTS:FLXI) Head-To-Head Comparison

mCloud Technologies and FlexiInternational Software are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of FlexiInternational Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares mCloud Technologies and FlexiInternational Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies -133.63% -438.82% -45.79% FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for mCloud Technologies and FlexiInternational Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 FlexiInternational Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

mCloud Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given mCloud Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe mCloud Technologies is more favorable than FlexiInternational Software.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares mCloud Technologies and FlexiInternational Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $20.10 million 3.78 -$27.52 million ($1.73) -2.72 FlexiInternational Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FlexiInternational Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than mCloud Technologies.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

FlexiInternational Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

FlexiInternational Software, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and support of suite of back-office accounting software solutions. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

