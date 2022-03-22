Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.
In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 120.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,339,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,577,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,768. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.45%.
About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
