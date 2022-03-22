MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 665.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

