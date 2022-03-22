Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

TSE:MRD opened at C$16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.82 million and a PE ratio of 9.76. Melcor Developments has a 1-year low of C$10.74 and a 1-year high of C$16.73.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.