Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $3,824.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $3,824.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00298663 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005377 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001340 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00036966 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.85 or 0.00741756 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

