Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $11.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of MESO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. 57,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $582.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.13. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
