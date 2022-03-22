MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MGEE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.40. The company had a trading volume of 193,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,688. MGE Energy has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 245.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 145.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

