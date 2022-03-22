Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.56 or 0.00055295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.72 million and $938,830.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.56 or 0.07053067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,517.72 or 0.99808505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042266 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 412,485 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

