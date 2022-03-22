Model N (NYSE:MODN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE MODN opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $951.27 million, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $42.74.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $159,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,769 shares of company stock valued at $679,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Model N by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Model N by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 34,832 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Model N by 15.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 162,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

