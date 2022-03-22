Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,914,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 252,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 152,988 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

