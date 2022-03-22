Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $12.96. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $5,337,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,362,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

