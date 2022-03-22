Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $12.55

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $12.96. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.
GLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE)
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.