Morgan Stanley Increases Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $87.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $84.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

