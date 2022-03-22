Morgan Stanley Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $89.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 184.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RUN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,688. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $48,008.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,292 shares of company stock valued at $612,097. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

