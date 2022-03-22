Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.00

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.00. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 64,460 shares.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $342.31 million, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $161.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

